Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Ludhiana: 17 held for gambling, Rs 12.50 lakh recovered

The Anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana police conducted a raid and arrested 17 persons from a house in Model Town area.

An FIR was registered under the sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act at Model Town police station.

As many as 17 persons, including some industrialists, were caught gambling in a house in Sant Fateh Singh Nagar of Model Town area in Ludhiana, late Tuesday.

The Anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana police conducted a raid and arrested 17 persons from the spot. The police also recovered Rs 12.50 lakh in cash from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamal Arora of BRS Nagar, Sumit Kumar of Khud Mohalla, Rakesh Kumar of Agar Nagar, Sunil Gupta of Sant Fateh Singh nagar, Anil Kumar of Block-D of Sarabha Nagar, Inderpal Singh of SBS Nagar, Sunny Chopra of Basant City, Raj Kumar of Urban Estate Jamalpur, Sachin of Sector 39 of Chandigarh road, Ravi Kumar of Jamalpur, Naveen Kumar of Industrial area- A, Ankit Arora of Kitchlu Nagar, Ravi Kumar of MIG flats of Sector 32, Prabhjot Singh of Model Gram, Abhishek Kapoor of Omaxe Flats, Raj Kumar of Sant Fateh Singh Nagar and Rabsimran Singh of BRS Nagar.

ADCP Investigation Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the team had conducted a raid following a tip-off where the accused were caught gaming on Tuesday night. Seventeen accused were arrested and Rs 12.50 Lakh cash was recovered from the house.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:01:36 am
