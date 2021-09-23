Ludhiana: 13 bovines dead after dairy roof collapses

AT LEAST 13 bovines died after the roof of a dairy unit collapsed in Haibowal of Ludhiana late Tuesday. A pregnant cow was also seriously injured.

A team from the Animal Husbandry Department visited the site Wednesday. A JCB machine was also brought in to clear the debris and lift the carcasses.

Ravi, the owner of Vasan Dairy, where the incident happened, said the roof collapsed due to continuous rainfall for two days. He added that an open drain passing along the boundary wall of the dairy had also weakened the foundation of the structure.

He said the dead cattle included eight cows, four calves and a bull.

“Four workers were also inside the dairy but in another part of the unit. After the roof collapsed, they were able to rescue few cattle, while 13 got stuck under the debris and died,” he said.

After the roof collapsed, the drain also got blocked due to the debris which led to overflowing. The drain water entered the dairy, which further made it difficult to rescue cattle.

Dr Chatinder Singh of the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that 13 cattle have died and one cow suffered a spine injury. The injured cow is pregnant.