Ludhiana: 12-year old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Samrala

Cops said that on Tuesday evening at around 6.30 pm, the family sent Simran to gather left over potatoes from the fields to cook for dinner. They added that as she didn't return for more than an hour, they got worried and started searching for her.

A pack of stray dogs mauled a girl to death at village Naulari Khurd of Samrala Tuesday late. However the family reported matter to police Wednesday.

Police said that Simran (12) was attacked by stray dogs Wednesday evening. She had gone out in the fields to collect potatoes when dogs opened attack on her.

Her father Jugal, a native of Bihar, works as a laborer and family lived in tubewell room of a farmer Sukhdev Singh.

Police officials said that around 9 pm, a migrant labourer saw stray dogs gathered around a spot. He saw that the dogs were feeding on a body of a girl and he informed the villagers.

Sub inspector Sikander Singh, SHO Samrala police station said that family cremated the body Wednesday morning without getting autopsy done. He added that family also did not record any statement but confirmed that girl died after stray dogs attacked her. “The farm owner Sukhdev Singh also confirmed that girl died when she was out to collect potatoes and on the way dogs attacked her,” he added.

