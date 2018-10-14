Ludhiana: 12-year-boy old dead, four injured in compressor pump blast

The 12-year-old died while undergoing treatment. The 12-year-old died while undergoing treatment.

A 12-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a compressor pump blast at a cycle repair shop at Peepal Chowk in Giaspura area of Ludhiana Sunday. The deceased was identified as Amit Yadav (12) whose father Jatinder Yadav runs a garage. The blast occurred in front of the garage, where three brothers Sonu, Vicky and Micky used to run a makeshift cycle repair shop.

Jatinder Yadav told police that his son Amit was watching Sonu repair a punctured tyre of a cycle. Sonu and his brothers were mounting a compressor pump to fill air in tyres of a cycle. As Sonu pulled the pipe to start air-filling, the compressor pump suddenly exploded. When the compressor pump exploded, several pieces of it scattered in different directions. One of the pieces hit his son in the head and he got unconscious. He was taken to nearby Suraksha Hospital but seeing his serious condition, he was referred to SPS Hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

The four other injured persons include Sonu, his brothers Vicky and Micky and a street vendor who was passing from there when the blast happened. The street vendor was discharged after first aid. Three others are still admitted at Suraksha Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The intensity of the explosion was quite high as windowpanes and glass windows of some buildings nearby were also damaged. Panic spread in the area after the incident.

ASI Daljit Singh from Daba police station said that condition of three persons undergoing treatment at Suraksha Hospital is stable. He added that inquest proceedings have been filed under section 174 of CrPC for boy’s death as it was an accidental death.

