Ludhiana: 12 mobiles seized from jail inmates, one from man under scanner in blast probe

The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail claimed recovery of 11 mobile phones from nine inmates lodged inside the prison. An FIR has been registered in the matter Monday. Separately, police have also recovered a smartphone from Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta, who is under scanner in the court blast case.

The call records of his phone are being checked and WhatsApp call records have been found erased, which is also being probed, said an officer.

On Saturday, Ludhiana police had brought two alleged Khalistani radicals and drug smugglers — Ranjit Singh Cheeta and Sukhwinder alias Boxer — on production warrant from Ludhiana jail for questioning in court complex blast case.

Police suspect that Cheeta and Boxed had radicalised Punjab Police dismissed cop Gagandeep Singh, who died in the blast and also allegedly carried explosives inside the court complex on December 23.

Gagandeep was lodged in Ludhiana jail for two years in a drug peddling case and shared barrack with Cheeta and Boxer. Police suspected that both were in touch with Gagandeep via phone even after he was bailed out.