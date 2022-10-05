Ludhiana: 10 from Hindu groups booked for hooliganism inside temple

Two days after two factions of Hindu leaders clashed at Sangla Shivala temple in Ludhiana over apology offered by Punjabi singer G Khan, the Ludhiana police booked at least 10 people for hooliganism inside the temple.

Singer G Khan had reached the temple Sunday to offer apology to Hindu community leaders after he was booked by Ludhiana police for allegedly singing inappropriate songs at Ganesh Chaturthi event.

However, soon two factions of Hindu leaders exchanged blows, tore each other’s clothes and attacked each other with bricks and sticks. While the group led by Shiv Sena and other temple priests accepted Khan’s apology, the other group allegedly led by Hindu Nyay Peeth leaders started objecting, raising slogans and also tried to manhandle Khan.

Ludhiana police booked Shiv Sena Punjab chairman Rajiv Tandon and other accused identified as Rajesh Sharma, Yogesh Dhiman, Shubham Dhiman, Abhishek Dhiman, Vipan Sharma, Sandeep Thapar, Mahesh Dutt Sharma, Rajiv Arora and Om Dutt Sharma. They have been booked under Section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of IPC at division number 3 police station.