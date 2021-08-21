Longowal’s death anniversary: Farmer protests mar events planned by SAD, Congress and SAD (United)

Three political parties – Congress, SAD and SAD (United) — held three different events in Sangrur’s Longowal village to commemorate the death anniversary of former SAD chief Harchand Singh Longowal. The programmes, however, were marred by protests held under the banner of the Krantikari Kisa Union(KKU)

The protesters showed black flags to SAD (United)’s Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his convoy was on its way to Gurdwara Bhai Mani Singh.

SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra could not even reach the venue as farmers gheraoed his vehicle. Akali Dal had organised a programme in memory of their former party president at Kaimbowal Gurdwara in Longowal.

Unlike previous years when SAD president Sukhbir Badal or the former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal used to visit to pay tributes, this year no one from the Badal family visited, while Chandumajra faced protests from farmers.

However, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib paid their tributes.

Bhupinder Singh Longowal, from KKU, said, “As we did sloganeering against Chandumajra, asked him questions about his party’s role in implementing farm laws, he could not reach the gurdwara where an event had been organised by his party.”

Punjab government had organised a programme at Anaj Mandi in Longowal where Cabinet Ministers Vijayinder Singla and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had come to pay floral tributes to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. The duo paid tributes and addressed the media but within no time, farmers came at gate number 1 and 3 of grain market while at gate number 2, unemployed BEd pass teacher union members started protesting.

Congress leaders left the grain market from gate number 2 where the strength of protestors was less.

KKU’s Longowal said, ‘’We have no personal enmity with anyone, but we are protesting against every politician who remained part of government at one or the other point. We will continue protesting.”