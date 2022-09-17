Long-term agriculture policy must for Punjab: Farm workers’ panel chief

Punjab needs a long-term agriculture policy to rid farmers of farm debt, to keep them from committing suicides and to improve their financial condition, said Dr Sukhpal Singh, newly appointed chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, the eminent agro-economist said the commission would frame an agricultural policy in consultation with the state government and Punjab Agricultural University to enhance the profitability of farming system in the state. Both the Union and the state governments should help farmers grow diversified crops that are suitable for consumers as well as the ecosystem, he added.

Dr Sukhpal Singh, who has carried out extensive research on various aspects of Punjab agriculture, on Monday assumed charge as the chairman of the commission in the presence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Kalkat Bhawan in Mohali.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheema assured financial support to the commission as well as the state agricultural sector by the Punjab government.

Dr Sukhpal Singh said, “Cropping pattern needs to be changed, particularly in kharif season where we can focus on growing pulses and oilseeds. We need to increase our cover in horticulture segment as well. As job of a farm labourer in fields has reduced a lot, we need to push them in marketing, adding value to agriculture products so that they can earn money.”

He said that “our focus will first be on trading at domestic level and then graduate to international level. In addition to this, we need to focus on natural resource management by controlling water, air and soil pollution. The policy will focus on these aspects”.

Dr Sukhpal Singh, who has done extensive research on farmer suicides, said, “More than 800 farmer suicides are taking place every year which are a cause of concern. Hence small and marginal farmers and farm labourers will remain our main focus.”

Advertisement

He said, “My focus will be on import substitution and export promotion. Hence we need to see as to what all are the requirements in our country and what all is imported.”

Dr Sukhpal Singh had been very active in supporting farmers during their agitation against central farm laws and when asked the reason for it, he said, “Farm laws were chiefly aimed to benefit the corporate sector, while our focus should be to benefit the farmers directly.”

Dr Sukhpal Singh said the farm sector issues need to be addressed on priority, he added.