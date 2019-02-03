Lok Sabha polls ahead, Ludhiana Congress ticket aspirants take pole position

The Indian Ex-Servicemen League Saturday sought the Congress ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana. The League informed General (retd) TS Shergill, senior advisor to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, that they want the ruling party to give the ticket to Col (retd) HS Kahlon. Col Kahlon is vice-president of the League’s Punjab unit and is also district president of Guardians of Governance (GoG) for Ludhiana.

His name was suggested Saturday before Shergill in a meeting of the GoG held here. Col Kahlon confirmed as much. “At the meeting, the ex-servicemen suggested my name. Also, representatives of 27 pensioners’ associations are supporting me. I will now talk to the CM as the Congress, in its poll manifesto, had promised that ex-servicemen will be given due representation starting from panchayat level”.

Brig (retd) Indermohan Singh, national vice-president of Indian Ex-Servicemen League, said, “Yes, we all suggested Col Kahlon’s name before General Shergill as he is a known face in Ludhiana. There are more than 10 lakh ex-servicemen voters in Punjab and in 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls, the League had supported the Congress. So, we too want due representation in the Parliament”.

Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu represents Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha. He had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Anandpur Sahib. After the then sitting MP from Ludhiana, Manish Tewari, deciding against contesting the 2014 general elections due to health reasons, Congress had fielded Bittu – the grandson of Beant Singh, the former chief minister who was assassinated by extremists in 1995. He was one of the three Congress leaders who won the 2014 polls from Punjab. In the previous Lok Sabha party represented eight of the total 13 seats.

As the ruling party prepares for 2019 polls, it may have to tackle the issue of the problem of plenty. While it remains to be seen whether party will favour Kahlon over Bittu in Ludhiana, another Congress leader and a minister in the Punjab Cabinet, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, has expressed his interest to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur seat, currently represented by Akali leader Sher Singh Ghubaya.

Sodhi, an MLA from Guru Harsahai (in Ferozepur), however, said the final decision will be taken by the party high command. “I am keen to contest from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat and would like to work for the all round development of this constituency, which remained ignored for the last several years,” Sodhi said. He claimed that he has the support of all communities, including Rai Sikhs and Jats in Ferozepur. “I can win from this seat if the chance is given to me to contest from here. But the final decision will be taken by the party high command,” said Sodhi, who is state sports minister.

Sodhi said the last Congress had last won the seat in 1985. “There has been no development in Ferozepur for the last several years. It has been the most-ignored constituency. MPs of other political parties never worked for its development. I want to work for the constituency,” Sodhi said.

Meanwhile, Asha Kumari, the Congress party affairs in-charge of Punjab, said, “Everyone has the right to seek ticket. It is the central election committee of the Congress which will decide on candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.”