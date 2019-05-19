Punjab: In last-minute pitch, Bittu recalls Beant Singh, says ‘vote for his pota’

Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who throughout his campaign was asking people to vote for him for ‘developed and secure Ludhiana’, came up with a last-minute emotional pitch Saturday recalling the legacy of his grandfather, former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995.

In a seven-minute video on his official Facebook page, Bittu said he has no power except the power of people who dearly love his grandfather and vote for him (Bittu).

Attacking opposition candidates Maheshinder Singh Grewal of SAD and Simarjeet Bains of LIP for calling him an ‘outsider’, Bittu says, “Shaheed E Azam Beant Singh has been to every single home in Ludhiana. Our ancestral village is Kotli in Payal of district Ludhiana. So I feel like laughing as well as sad when opposition calls me an outsider…”

He then goes on to say that his grandfather’s sacrifice was for peaceful Punjab and it is people who love his grandfather, who make him victorious everytime. “Beant Singh ji di jo qurbaani hai… ohna de shareer dey tukde tukde ho gaye… ang ang desh layi de ditta… eh dharti ohna de khoon naal seenchi hai… (My grandfather’s sacrife.. his body was reduced to pieces.. he gave his each part for the country.. this soil is soaked in his blood)….”

Bittu further said that despite Modi wave in country and AAP fever in Punjab in 2014 polls, people made him victorious. Folding his hands, Bittu says that people of Ludhiana will again make him victorious because he is ‘pota of Beant Singh’.