Latest buzz in Punjab BJP: Modi Factor helped SAD, need more seats in 2022

Crediting the ‘Modi Factor’ for the SAD-BJP alliance’s remarkable showing in urban Assembly segments during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP in the state now feels that it needs “pan Punjab presence, rather than in select pockets”.

SAD contested 10 seats in Punjab, while the BJP fought on 3. But BJP workers point out that Akali Dal rode the “Modi Factor” to win in several urban Assembly segments that it had not won in the past few decades, and also in few others, the alliance drastically reduced Congress lead compared to 2017 state polls.

Former chief BJP’s Punjab unit Kamal Sharma said,”As per the aspiration of workers, I feel that BJP should have pan Punjab presence rather than in select pockets. At the moment BJP contests 23 seats of Vidhan Sabha and 3 seats of Lok Sabha.”

A BJP leader on the condition of anonymity said, “Had seats of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Anandpur Sahib been contested on BJP symbol by the same candidates, results would have been different.” BJP sources claimed that many voters in these seats wanted to vote for PM Narendra Modi, but not for Akalis and therefore Congress won.

BJP vote share in the state has improved from 5.40% in 2017 to 9.67% in 2019, while SAD’s vote share has improved from 25.20% to 27.5% in the same time. In all SAD-BJP alliance’s vote share in 2017 was 30.6% compared to 37.23% in 2019. Many BJP workers have now started demanding equal division of seats with SAD for 2022 state poll.

Writing on social media, Advocate Harsh Sharma, state vice president BJP Yuva Morcha, said,”Like many workers of Punjab, even I want that in 2022, SAD-BJP should contest on equal number of seats.”

Dheeraj Ghumber, legal cell incharge of BJP in Jalalabad, wrote on Facebook,”In Lok Sabha, success rate of BJP was 67%, while SAD’s success rate was 20%. Equation on many seats has changed, hence it is the need of the hour that BJP gets more presence in the state.”

A senior leader of the party brought up Bathinda Urban seat to argue how urban areas voted overwhelmingly for Modi. Harsimrat Badal won Bathinda Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 21,000 votes. The main contributor in this victory, the leader argued, was Bathinda Urban Assembly seat from where SAD got lead of 3743 votes, despite having lost it in 2014 by 34,000 votes and in 2009 by 39,000 votes.

“There was no overnight magic in this area, but urban people wanted to see Narendra Modi as PM and hence they voted for Harsimrat. I must call it a major reason for Harsimrat’s victory,” said the BJP leader.

Subodh Nagpal, president of BJP’s Fazilka unit said,”In 2017, we lost by 265 votes from Fazilka Assembly constituency. This time Sukhbir Badal (who contested from Ferozepur) got lead of nearly 30,000.”

He added: “While in Abohar, BJP candidate had won by nearly 3,500 votes from Congress’s Sunil Kumar Jakhar, but this time lead was of more than 26,500 votes. Ferozepur Urban again is a BJP Assembly seat. We won by nearly 20,000 votes from this area where we had lost by nearly 17,000 in 2017 polls to Congress’s Parminder Pinki. Here Modi Factor as well Sukhbir Singh Badal’s personal image helped a lot.”

The BJP leader said that post elections, party workers were demanding that BJP should have bigger presence in Punjab and “the high command needs to look into these factors.”

Capt Abhimanyu, who was the election incharge for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, said,”Across the state, vote share of SAD-BJP increased in rural as well as urban areas. No doubt Modi Factor was working across the country and in Punjab as well. The figures speak for themselves.”

However, he did not comment on workers’ campaign on social media for more seats to the BJP.”I don’t want to comment on any such campaign,” he said.

Anil Sareen, spokesperson of BJP’s Punjab unit, said,”No doubt Modi Factor was present in Punjab as it was in the whole country, however regarding demand of workers over seat share, this is the prerogative of the high command and not ours.”