Lok Insaf Party worker tries to immolate himself

THE LUDHIANA Police on Friday detained a worker of MLA Simarjeet Bains’ Lok Insaf Party (LIP) who allegedly tried to immolate himself during a protest by party workers outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Police identified the detained LIP worker as Narinderpal Singh. Some other party workers were also detained by the police while they broke up the protests.

LIP workers were protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office with copies of resumes of over 400 unemployed youths and against the appointment of Congress MLA (Ludhiana North) Rakesh Pandey’s son as Naib Tehsildar.

During the protest, Narinderpal, allegedly sprinkled kerosene oil on himself which he was carrying with him. But before he could set himself on fire, the heavy police force deployed at the site got to him and apprehended him.

Police later took Narinderpal, along with other workers, to the police station where Narinderpal was made to change his clothes. “After providing first aid, he was released”, said sub-inspector, Kulbir Singh, in-charge of Kochhar Market police post.

Narinderpal said that he took this step as he was highly disappointed with the decision of the state government over the appointment of a Congress MLA’s son as Naib Tehsildar. “Both my grandfather and father were freedom fighters. Despite the government having announced jobs for heirs of freedom fighters, no government job has been given either my son or me,” he claimed.