Lok Insaaf party leader held, heroin seized

The Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a leader of Lok Insaaf party (LIP) and claimed to have recovered heroin drug from his flat.

STF’s Ludhiana in-charge Harbans Singh said Ravinder Singh Sonu alias Jatt Sonu, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Ludhiana, was arrested on information given by a drug peddler arrested earlier.

“We had arrested one drug peddler Daman Narang with 50 grams of heroin. During interrogation, he revealed he had sold two grams of the drug to Ravinder Singh Sonu. We raided his flat today and recovered the drug. He is yet to be interrogated,” the officer said. Sonu had unsuccessfully contested Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections from ward number 48 on an LIP ticket. He is said to be a close aide of LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

Sonu has been booked under the NDPS Act.

Bains said after the arrest, he had dismissed Sonu from the party. “Yes, he is my close and old associate. He was given ticket because of his clean background. Today’s development has shocked me too. I have dismissed him from the party with immediate effect,” said Bains.

