Locked in for night shift, 4 workers die in hosiery unit fire in Ludhiana

At the site in Kalyan Nagar, Daresi area, Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) At the site in Kalyan Nagar, Daresi area, Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Four persons suffocated to death after fire broke out at a hosiery unit in Ludhiana in the early hours of Wednesday. There was no escape route as the owner had allegedly locked the factory from outside and taken the keys with him. Four workers were on the night shift when the fire broke out. They even failed to move to the terrace and were trapped on third floor as a entry gate leading to terrace was also locked.

Police have booked the owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder which is a non-bailable offence. Fire broke out at the multi-storey building, which houses a hosiery unit Kalra Knitwear in Kalyan Nagar of Daresi area of Ludhiana which manufactures cardigans.

The four victims were working on the second floor. As flames moved up from ground floor around 4 am, one of them, Dhanajay Pandey, called up their employer, Sumit Kalra, to inform. However, with threads and other inflammable fabrics stored inside, soon flames engulfed the second floor and workers rushed to third floor to save themselves. The fire continued spreading, but they had no escape as the main door was locked. They also failed to move to terrace on the fourth floor as the gate leading towards it was also locked and keys were with the owner.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they controlled flames in an hour but by then four of them had already suffocated to death on the third floor. The deceased were identified as Dhananjay Pandey (40), a native of Uttar Pradesh, Sant Prakash Verma (28), Mohammad Azad (24) and Mohammad Rabaan (23) — all natives of Bihar.

An FIR has been registered against hosiery unit owner Sumit Kalra on the complaint of Dilawar Kumar, brother-in-law of deceased Dhananjay Pandey. He told police that he came to meet Pandey around 10 pm on Tuesday night, but was told by him to come in the morning as his owner had locked main gate and taken keys along.

Inspector Surinder Chopra, SHO division number 4 police station, said that not only main gate was locked but also gate on third floor leading to terrace was locked due to which four workers were unable to move to an open space. They were choked to death after getting trapped on third floor. They could have jumped to nearby building if terrace was accessible, he said.

FIR against Kalra has been registered under the Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC at division number 4 police station. Police is yet to arrest him.

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, meanwhile, said that there were no fire safety arrangements in the building. “There were no fire extinguishers or any evacuation route. More so, the owner even locked workers from outside leading to deaths due to suffocation. They had no burn injuries,” he said.

Autopsy of bodies will be done on Thursday as families of deceased are yet to arrive, said SHO Chopra.

