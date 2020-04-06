Lockdown: Ludhiana factories, shopkeepers told to pay Rs 2,500/month to workers

Rakesh Agrawal also urged industrialists to treat their workers like family and keep counselling them too. (Representational Image) Rakesh Agrawal also urged industrialists to treat their workers like family and keep counselling them too. (Representational Image)

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has ordered all industrialists, shopkeepers to give subsistence allowance of Rs 2,500 per month till the end of the lockdown to their workers. This applies for the factory workers whose monthly salary is less than 15,000 a month.

Agrawal had a meeting with few of the industrial associations at his office Sunday evening. “I have come to know that most of you have already paid salary for the month of March to your workers. If anyone has not paid, please pay them in full and don’t deduct the salary from March 23- March 31. Apart from this, many of the industrialists have stated that they are unable to pay full salary for the month of April as factories are closed. I suggest, or rather order them, to pay subsistence allowance worth Rs 2,500 a month or ration so that workers’ life is not affected. If any worker will complain against any particular factory, we will take strict action against them,” he said.

Agrawal also urged industrialists to treat their workers like family and keep counselling them too. He said that for distributing salaries, industrialists can contact the district industry officer, area SHO or DC for curfew pass or can apply online. Association of Focal point industries has welcomed this decision.

