Local body polls: AAP candidate found murdered, party wants elections postponed

Two days after filing nomination for Zila Parishad polls, Harvinder Singh, a candidate of AAP from Gill Kalan zone of Bathinda zila parishad was found murdered at his residence in Jethuke village. AAP workers staged a dharna on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway demanding arrest of the culprits. The party has alleged that the crime was a “political murder” and has demanded that the polls be postponed and should be conducted after deploying central forces.

Police sources said three persons had come to his residence Sunday night and Harvinder had gone out with them. His wife, Karamjeet Kaur, told the police that Harvinder came home after having drinks and dinner and he told her to sleep on the first floor while he invited the three “friends” to stay overnight with him. All slept in one room and in the morning when Karamjeet woke up, she found Harvinder’s body and the three persons had fled.

Karamjeet told the police that she had never seen those persons before and they were not from their village. Bathinda SSP Dr Nanak Singh told mediapersons, “We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons based on Harvinder’s wife’s statement. A search is on for the three suspects.” He added, “We don’t see any political angle in this case but investigations are on.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema claimed, “This is a political murder. Many of our candidates are not being allowed to file papers, while papers are being rejected of many others. However he had filed papers and rivals murdered him. We demand arrest of culprits and postponement of polls as law and order condition needs to be checked in Punjab. Central forces should be deployed to conduct polls.”

By 7 pm Monday evening, AAP leaders lifted their dharna and gave the police “time till September 13” to arrest the culprits. Dr Balbir Singh, co-convenor of AAP when contacted said, “After discussing with sangarsh committee and villagers, we have lifted dharna. But the body of Harvinder will not be cremated till September 13 and we will resume our protest if justice is not delivered.”

