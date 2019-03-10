Ludhiana: Loan-burdened farmer ‘shoots self’ in Moga

A farmer was found dead at Manuke village in Moga district Friday late. Police said that Gurmail Singh Gela (55) allegedly shot himself in chest with his 12 bore rifle.

Gurmail’s wife Sukhdev Kaur said that they had a debt of Rs 35 lakh taken from different banks and had also borrowed some money from relatives due to which her husband used to be distressed. The family also mortgaged their 7 acres of land and had already sold another nine acres due to loss in farming.

Inspector Paramjit Singh, SHO Nihal Singh Wala police station said that Gurmail was sleeping on terrace Friday late and was under influence of liquor.

He shot himself in chest and family got to know in morning only when they went to terrace to check upon him as he did not come downstairs, the SHO said adding he had used his licensed weapon to take the extreme step.

The SHO further said that body was sent to Civil Hospital Moga for postmortem and inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC were initiated at Nihal Singh Wala police station.