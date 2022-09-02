scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

1.45 lakh litres of lahan destroyed in Ludhiana, drone used in search op

An official spokesperson of the excise department said that the teams have conducted combing operation in an area of 27 kilometres approximately

Approximately 1,45,000 litres of unclaimed lahan was recovered and destroyed on the spot outside the river banks, said the official spokesperson (Twitter/@HarpalCheemaMLA)

The state excise department, with assistance from the local police, recovered and destroyed 1,45,000 litres of lahan (raw material for illicit liquor) in a major search operation in Ludhiana on Friday.

An official spokesperson of the excise department said that in compliance to the directions issued by Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, four teams have been constituted to curb the illegal distillation of liquor on the banks of river Sutlej.

Sharing further details on Friday’s search operation, the spokesperson said that the teams have conducted combing operation in an area of 27 kilometres approximately, around the villages of Bholewal, Jadid, Bhode, Talwann, Rajapur, Bhagia, Khaira Bet, Ucha Pind Dhagera, Bhundri, Majara Kalan, Sangowal, Meeuwal Gorisiaan, Hakamrai Bet, Baghian and Burj of Ludhiana.

“Approximately 1,45,000 litres of unclaimed lahan was recovered and destroyed on the spot outside the river banks. More than 18 temporary working stills and 8 quintals of wood were also destroyed on the spot, with six iron drums, two silver pots and three pipes which were to be used for producing illicit liquor also being destroyed,” said the spokesperson, adding that search operation was conducted using a drone to locate where the lahan was hidden.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:15:15 pm
Karnataka: Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Idgah ground over, Muslim body to file contempt plea

