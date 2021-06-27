‘Liquor party’ inside Ludhiana jail: Three officials suspended

An enquiry was marked by Punjab Police’s ADGP (prisons) P K Sinha. (Representational Image)

NEARLY A month after a video of Ludhiana Central Jail inmates purportedly consuming liquor and smoking hookah inside the barracks went viral on social media, three prison officials have been suspended for negligence.

Ludhiana Central Jail Superintendent Balkar Singh said assistant superintendent Abdul Hameed, head warden Harpal Singh and warden Rupinder Singh have been suspended as per orders issued by the Punjab prisons department.

He added that the officials had been found guilty of negligence during the enquiry.

In the video, which had gone viral in May, 6-7 inmates including gangster Manwinder Singh alias Nikka Jattana were seen consuming liquor and using hookahs, posing with their glasses while music played in the background.

An enquiry was marked by Punjab Police’s ADGP (prisons) P K Sinha.

Superintendent Balkar Singh said an FIR was also registered under The Prisons Act earlier for violation of prison rules.