LIP MLA Bains rape case: Court issues fresh warrants of arrest, raps Faridkot DIG

A Ludhiana court on Friday issued fresh arrest warrants against Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and other accused, in the alleged rape case of 44-year-old woman.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harsimran Kaur, also pulled up Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)Faridkot range for conducting further investigation in the case even as challan has been produced in the court.

Incidentally, similar non-bailable arrest warrants had been issued agains Bains and the other accused by the court on November 18 and December 1, despite which none of the suspects have so far been arrested.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, appearing for the victim, said that police had once again produced ‘fictitious’ reporta in the court that the ‘MLA and other accused were not found at home’, even though Simarjeet Bains has been spotted attending political rallies, moving around the city with official security and his statements are published in the media every day.

“Similar to what happened during the last hearing on December 1, police have again produced a fictitious report saying that MLA and other accused were not found at their homes when teams went to arrest him. It is a blatant lie as Bains is organising political rallies every day and moving around with official bodyguards. It is for the third time that court has issued arrest warrants against MLA and other accused but police has failed to produce them in the court,” said Dhanda.

Rapping DIG Faridkot range, the court then said, “This court has failed to appreciate how Deputy Inspector General Police, Faridkot Range or Director Bureau of Punjab, Chandigarh, is conducting further investigations into the matter without permission of the court particularly when challan has already been filed…. Thus, in the light of above said authoritative pronouncement it is abundantly clear that no further investigation can be carried out without the permission of the court. Patently, Director Bureau of Punjab, Chandigarh and Deputy Inspector General Police, Faridkot Range, have committed gross and blatant violation of the directions of the Supreme Court. As such, necessary intimation in this regard be given to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Faridkot Range, as it would amount to contempt. Copy of this order be sent to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Faridkot Range, for information and necessary compliance.”

During the last hearing on December 1, it was placed on record by police that on the basis of an application received by Punjab DGP, submitted by MLA Balwinder Bains, brother of MLA Simarjeet Bains, demanding a re-probe in the case, a Special Investigations Team (SIT) has been constituted under DIG Faridkot range.

“Balwinder Bains filed an application demanding that probe be shifted out of Ludhiana and fresh investigationa be conducted in the case. Police informed the court that a new SIT has been constituted under DIG Faridkot range via Punjab Bureau of Investigation on which contempt notice has been issued today,” said Dhanda.

The next hearing in the case is on December 23.