LIP, Cong supporters clash again, vehicles vandalised, 3 injured

Tension gripped the Daba Road area of Ludhiana on Monday after the supporters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP)’s MLA, Simarjeet Singh Bains, and Congress candidate, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, allegedly clashed late in the day.

Sitting MLA Bains and Karwal are contesting from Atam Nagar constituency of Ludhiana. Karwal alleged that MLA Bains, his son Ajaypreet and 25-30 other supporters openly attacked him and his supporters when they were about to conduct a poll meeting at his office on Daba Road.

He further alleged that Bains and his supporters opened fire from their weapons and vandalized three vehicles, adding that the MLA and his supporters were carrying weapons, swords, iron rods. At least three persons received minor injuries in the attack, he claimed.

A contingent of heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.

Karwal said that he was holding a meeting with his supporters at his office at Daba road when Bains’ supporters, armed with sticks and iron rods, vandalized their vehicles parked on the roadside. When his supporters objected to this, they were assaulted and injured . He alleged that the accused also opened fire in the air before fleeing.

Karwal said, “MLA Bains and his son Ajaypreet were present and they were captured in videos. Bains has completely lost it because he knows he is going to lose the election this time. Out of frustration, he is attacking Congress workers now. How can such people be allowed to roam openly who openly indulge in hooliganism and violence.”

Refuting the allegations, Bains claimed that none of his supporters were involved in any attack. He claimed that the Congress candidate was concocting stories to defame him. Bains also alleged that Congress supporters instead assaulted LIP workers.

Additional DCP, Balwinder Singh Randhawa, said statements of both groups were being recorded and an FIR was being registered at Shimlapuri police station.

In the run-up to Punjab polls, this was the second major clash between both groups. Earlier on January 19, the supporters of both candidates had clashed over installing hoardings. The Atam Nagar constituency has the highest number of sensitive polling stations in the district.