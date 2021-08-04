LED screen fiasco: Khanna Police lodge FIR on NHAI’s complaint

The FIR has been registered under Sections 500 (punishment for defamation) of IPC, and 67 of the Information Technology Act at Sadar Khanna police station.. (Representational)

The Khanna Police have registered an FIR against unknown people, after an LED screen of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) — installed on Amritsar-Delhi highway near Libra village — flashed a message on Saturday night, reading ‘Chaunda e Punjab Kejriwal di sarkar’(Punjab wants Arvind Kejriwal-led government), followed by an abuse allegedly targetted towards Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

After the message was flashed on the NHAI screen, some commuters shot a video and posted it online, which soon went viral.

The FIR, a copy of which The Indian Express has seen, says, “… a video went viral in which derogatory language has been used against the CM..”

FIR has been registered against unknown people, on the complaint of one Dharinder Sharma, the in-charge of the control room, Ambala (Haryana), NHAI. In their complaint to the police, the NHAI wrote, “…during regular patrolling it had been observed that our VMS system had been hacked by some miscreants near Khanna. Our team then immediately cut off the power and internet supply to the screen. Keeping in view of the above, you are requested to take immediate action in the matter.’

The FIR further states that “The video of the said incident went viral in which derogatory language was used against the CM. The message flashed on the LED screen installed on the footpath near Libra village on National Highway, after the VMS system of NHAI had been hacked. The accused persons then made a video of the message and it went viral.”

The FIR has been registered under Sections 500 (punishment for defamation) of IPC, and 67 of the Information Technology Act at Sadar Khanna police station. Inspector Sarabjit Singh said that no arrests had been made in the case so far, and a probe in the matter was being conducted.