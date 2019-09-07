Leaving behind a video and suicide note, Ludhiana village sarpanch ends life, four booked

Leaving behind a video and a note written on the panchayat letterhead, the sarpanch of village Barwala of Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence on Friday.

Gurdeep Singh (32) named four persons in the note. All four have been booked for abetment to suicide, said police.

In the video and the note, the sarpanch mentioned that he is ending his life because the accused were not returning his money.

He said that he is left with no option but to commit suicide and blamed one of the accused for not returning his Rs 9 lakh in lieu of the plot he sold to him.

Appealing to the government in the video that his money should be recovered from the accused, he further said in the video that all the money recovered from the accused, after his death should go to his wife and minor daughter.

He also mentioned the names of some persons to whom he himself has to return money and says that his wife

will pay them out after his death.

The police booked four persons – Balwinder Singh Pappu, Gurjit Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Gurdeep Singh – as per the names mentioned in the video and the note.

The deceased alleged that Balwinder Singh Pappu, who is a financier, was not returning his Rs 9 lakh after he sold his 164 square yards plot at Dehlon to him for Rs 12 lakh.

He said he gave only Rs 3 lakh whereas deal was for Rs 12 lakh. He added that Gurjit Singh works at the shop of Balwinder Singh Pappu and supported him.

He further mentioned that Kulwinder Singh and his brother Gurdeep Singh owed him Rs 30,000 which they had borrowed from him and were reluctant to return.

ASI Randhir Singh said that accused have been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC in an FIR registered at Koomkalan police station and they are absconding. Autopsy will be done Saturday morning.

Socially active, Gurdeep Singh was known for his charity works in the village.