Learning levels software launched in 82 govt schools of Patiala; DC attends a class with students

The district administration Patiala in partnership with organization Educational Initiatives, launched “Mindspark – a state of the art, adaptive learning platform’ for students studying in government schools of Patiala, Monday.

Under the initiative, students will receive access to personalized, adaptive learning platform ‘Mindspark’.

The district administration in a statement said that ‘With its Artificial Intelligence powered engine and 20 years of research on children’s learning, Mindspark caters to students’ individual learning levels in reading and mathematics’.

On Monday, while attending a learning level software class with class 7 students of the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Civil Lines, Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the main purpose of the initiative is to connect those students who lag behind due to any reason which causes difficulty in learning the higher level concepts.

She further added that the district administration will teach students in 82 government schools of Patiala district through audio-visual methods in collaboration with Mindspark. “Concepts will be explained in an easier way and students will be free to choose their language of learning,” she said, adding that exams will also be conducted from time to time to assess the learning of students.

The officer said that the learning level software has been created in collaboration with Mindspark which will help students to grasp concepts. She added that students will be able to use the software in school as well as at home. She mentioned that initially three subjecs– Punjabi, English and mathematics will be taught through the software and other subjects will be added from time to time.

Mindspark provides instructions that are tailored to the learning level of each student. It enables ‘teaching at the right level (TaRL)’ at scale both through the software solution itself, and by equipping teachers with a nuanced understanding of where each student is on various concepts and skills.

Sawhney said, “This kind of AI enabled technology based solution will positively help the teachers while improving their efficiency and student outcomes. We are confident that both students and teachers will make optimal use of the same”.