Leaders make a beeline to Dera Sacha Sauda at Salabatpura, take part in naam charcha

Many politicians took part in nam charcha of Dera Sacha Sauda at Salabatpura in Bathinda district on Sunday during the birthday celebrations of Shah Satnam Singh, the second guru of this dera.

Although the majority of the politicians claimed that they went to attend the birthday celebrations only, they tried to woo dera premis who had gathered in thousands. Shah Satnam’s birthday falls on January 25 but the celebrations are held throughout the month.

Though Sirsa is the main station of Dera Sacha Sauda whose head Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim is behind bars in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, Salabatpura in Punjab is the largest camp of this dera, and there is a great following of this dera in Malwa districts. Irrespective of the fact that Ram Rahim is in jail, there is no let-up in the strength of dera premis. Sunday Naam Charcha is a regular affair at deras of Sacha Sauda.

The leaders who visited the dera included BJP’s former Cabinet minister Sujit Kumar Jyani, BJP state general secretary Sunita Garg and senior BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal. AAP candidate from Bathinda Jagroop Singh Gill, Punjab Cabinet minister Vijayinder Singla, former Congress MLAs Harminder Singh Jassi and Mangat Rai Bansal too came.

Sunita Garg told The Indian Express, “My visit had nothing to do with elections. I am a regular follower of dera. Hence I came to pay respects on the birthday celebrations of Shah Satnamji. This organisation has been doing great social work for the past many years.”

Harjeet Grewal said, “Many workers of my party are dera followers. A few of them take care of my party office too. They wanted me to go and, therefore, I went with them. I had been going there for the past 15 years. It is not connected to polls. There was a religious programme on Sunday.”

He added, “Jyaniji is a follower. I too went to attend religious function but many other politicians of other political parties were also there, don’t know their reasons.”

Jagroop Singh Gill, who switched from Congress to AAP recently, is contesting from Bathinda. In a video clipping on social media, he is seen saying that Dera Sacha Sauda has been doing social work for humanity for the past many years. Governments may have failed but the organisation kept on helping people.

Jyani said, “Birthday of Shah Satnamji comes every year. This programme shouldn’t be linked with elections or politics. I have been a follower of dera for long. They have helped many to shun drug addiction and helped in many social service projects which even political parties can’t do. In my area Fazilka, many youngsters have left alcoholism, drugs due to the help of dera. They have transformed many lives.”

The SAD candidate from Dirba in Sangrur district, Gulzar Singh Moonak, too came.

Harcharan Singh, member of 45-member political wing of dera, told mediapersons, “Regarding sacrilege case in which dera’s name is being involved, this case is in court. Baseless things are being said about dera. Time will reveal everything.”

He added, “So far, political wing hasn’t discussed anything about elections in Punjab. It is an occasion of birthday celebrations and we are focused on that only.”

Former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi is a relative of Gurmeet Ram Rahim as Jassi’s daughter is married to the son of Ram Rahim.