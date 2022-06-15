Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi produced in Mansa court, sent to 7-day police remand

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused and conspirator in singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, was produced in the court of the chief judicial magistrate at Mansa early on Wednesday morning and remanded in police custody for seven days, police sources said.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) immediately took Bishnoi to Mohali for further questioning, the sources added. He has been taken on police remand for further interrogation to unravel the conspiracy and the exact motive behind Moosewala’s murder, police sources said.

On Tuesday evening, the Punjab police had taken transit remand of Bishnoi from Patiala House court in Delhi. A convoy of the AGTF left Delhi on Tuesday evening and reached Mansa in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Bishnoi was produced in court at around 4 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday evening, the Mansa police took out a flag march in the city area ahead of Bishnoi’s transit remand.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Punjab government had stated that on the directions of the chief minister, the advocate general of Punjab himself appeared in Patiala House court in Delhi and demanded remand. An application was moved by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moosewala case to seek the permission of the court to arrest Bishnoi, against whom the local Mansa court had already issued arrest warrants.

On May 29, renowned Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was travelling with his neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh when he was shot dead by some unidentified persons.

The Punjab police have already arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring Moosewala’s shooters. Those arrested have been identified as Charanjit Singh alias Chetan of Ballram Nagar in Bathinda, Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana, Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot, Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar, Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana, Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana, and Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

ADGP AGTF Promod Ban said that the SIT headed by IGP PAP Jaskaran Singh is making steady progress in the investigation and connecting the dots by working on the leads gathered so far through interrogation of the suspects already arrested and through other inputs, a statement of the Punjab government said.