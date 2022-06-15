Ludhiana: Two men pose as Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, extort crores; arrested

The Ludhiana police arrested two men Tuesday who allegedly extorted at least Rs 1 crore from businessmen and traders in the city and threatened to kill them while posing as the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said officials.

The police said that these two men ran an extortion racket and became active after the gruesome killing of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The arrested men were identified as Afzal Abdullah of Chhapra in Bihar and Shakti Singh from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur.

Both the arrested men have been booked in an FIR registered under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Division Number 2 police station. This FIR was registered on the complaint of Manav Bhandari, a cloth trader from the Haibowal area, who alleged that on June 4, he received calls from two men who claimed to be the accomplices of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He further alleged that the accused demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.

Both accused were arrested in coordination with Chhattisgarh and Bihar police, said Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, adding that they also used to send videos of cartridge-loaded weapons to instil fear of death among the victims.

“Following the threatening calls and videos of weapons received by various people across Punjab on WhatsApp, a special team was constituted under the supervision of ADCP Jagatpreet Singh for investigation. The team traced the perpetrators to Chhattisgarh and Bihar. They were arrested in coordination with Chattisgarh and Bihar Police,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that following the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala on May 29 in Mansa, these criminals used to threaten the people in Ludhiana and other districts of Punjab using virtual numbers on WhatsApp. “They posed as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill them if they failed to meet their demand for ransom. They also used to send videos of loaded weapons to instil fear of death. The kingpin of this racket will also be arrested soon,” he added.

Sharma said that the cyber cell of the Ludhiana police has identified 25 bank accounts allegedly used for extorting money, of which the details of five accounts have been obtained and a transaction of at least Rs 1 crore has been traced. “Rs 11.76 lakh have been recovered from various accounts and details of 20 other accounts linked to the racket are yet to be received. Three mobile phones have also been recovered from the accused,” he said.