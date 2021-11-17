Language officers deputed in 15 districts of Punjab: Minister

Punjab government has deputed language officers in 15 districts of the state who will ensure strict implementation of Punjab Official Language Act, said state Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh Wednesday.

He distributed station allotment letters to these officers at his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

Welcoming all the newly deputed officers, Pargat Singh said that the Punjab government was fully committed to strictly implement the state language act for which it was first necessary to depute District Language (linguistic) Officers. He said that there was a backlog of the vacancies of District Language Officers for the past 25 years and 21 such posts were vacant.

The minister added that it was the duty of the languages department to implement the state language Act on the ground level. He also directed the department to ensure availability of requisite staff as well as the facilities so as to enable the District Language Officers to devotedly engage in their work. He also said that recently, amendments have been made in the Act by the Punjab government in order to make it more effective.

The Act makes it compulsory for all government departments and public sector undertakings to use Punjabi for official work, besides other provisions.

Pargat Singh said that in order to fill the vacancies, the government had invited applications from the other departments for posting of officers on the deputation basis. After the scrutiny, 15 officers were appointed who were given allotted stations on Wednesday.

The officers on their part apprised the minister about their experiences and the qualifications. Many of these are PhD, M. Phil qualified and have been involved in creative works such as penning books, carrying out research and translations besides being involved in theatre, literature and art.