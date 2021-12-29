Langar, medical camps…: ‘Mogey di dhee’ Malvika Sood hits the road

A month after actor Sonu Sood announced that his sister Malvika Sood Sachar (38) was “ready to serve people of Punjab” and would be contesting upcoming Assembly polls from their hometown Moga, she has hit the campaign trail with an array of social works.

From baking chapatis for langar sewa, organizing free medical camps to holding interactions with youth and elderly, Malvika is going all out with her campaign in Moga. On some campaign trails, she is also accompanied by brother Sonu Sood.

The posters at the free medical camps she has been organizing in villages introduce her as ‘Mogey di dhee’ with a photo of hers and that of Sonu Sood. Recently, she also distributed mobile phone stickers, vehicle stickers, grocery bags and shawls with the same punch line.

Malvika Sood makes chapatis for langar sewa

in Moga (Express photo) Malvika Sood makes chapatis for langar sewain Moga (Express photo)

Speaking to The Indian Express, Malvika, who along with her brother runs ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ in the memory of their late parents Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Sood, said that one identity that would stay with her forever and which she has been trying to etch in the minds and hearts of people of Moga, was that she was their daughter.

“I was born in Moga, I am married here and it is the people of Moga whom I want to serve in whatever way I could. So, whichever political party it may be, one thing that will never change is that I will always remain ‘Mogey di dhee’ (daughter of Moga),” she said.

“This campaign is going to stay throughout, whether I win or lose the polls. We will still keep serving people like we have been doing for years through the trust we run in our parents’ memory,” Malvika added.

Malvika Sood (Express photo) Malvika Sood (Express photo)

Malvika said that though earlier people knew her as “Sonu Sood’s sister”, but that was now changing. “Now people know me through my work. When I go to villages, they recognize me and say I am their daughter. So we could not think of a better line than ‘Mogey di dhee’ for our campaign,” she said.

She said that though Sonu Sood will always remain her “biggest support”, but since she was contesting the polls, she would be the face of the campaign. “On the ground, it is me who has to take care of the responsibility that I have taken for the people of Moga,” she added.

Youngest of the three siblings, Malvika is an engineering graduate and also runs an IELTS coaching centre in Moga with her husband Gautam Sachar. Her elder sister Monika is settled in the US.

Her father late Shakti Sagar Sood used to run a cloth shop in Main Bazaar of Moga and mother late Saroj Bala Sood was an English lecturer at DM College in the district.

Malvika said that she was will join a party that would support her ongoing charity projects. “All prominent parties are approaching us but I would join only that party which would help us in serving people of Moga,” she said.

Moga is currently represented by Congress’ Dr Harkot Kamal. The Shiromani Akali Dal has named Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, son of veteran leader Tota Singh, as candidate from Moga. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to announce its nominee. Rahul Gandhi is expected to kickstart Congress campaign with a rally in Moga on January 3.