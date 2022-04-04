A week after Lambi lathicharge: BKU Ugrahan, farm labourers to meet Punjab CM Mann on Tuesday

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, will on Tuesday finally meet a delegation of farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union over the issue of an alleged lathicharge on farm protesters outside Lambi tehsil office in Muktsar district on March 28 that left seven injured.

Tuesday afternoon’s meeting will take place at Mann’s official residence in Chandigarh.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Seven BKU (Ugrahan) members were injured late on Monday night allegedly after the police lathicharged protesting farmers outside the Lambi tehsil office in Punjab’s Muktsar district. The protesters were seeking payment of the long-pending compensation for the damage to their cotton crops caused by pink bollworms and had allegedly held tehsildar, Ravinder Singh, hostage before the police intervened. The police have so far lodged an FIR against ten farmer union leaders as well as 100 unidentified people in the case. The farmers had on March 30 started a pakka dharna outside the Muktsar Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU-Ugrahan, said, “We have been called to the CM’s residence on Tuesday afternoon during which we expect that the main issue of Lambi lathicharge will be discussed. Area MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had assured us that a meeting will be arranged with CM. We want disciplinary and administrative action against the then DC Muktsar and DSP Malaut. We also want the registered FIR to be quashed and compensation be given to cotton farmers.”

The SSP of Muktsar, Sandeep Kumar Malik, was transferred three days after the incident during the new Punjab government’s first bunch of transfers after coming to power. He has been replaced by Dhruman Nimbale. Muktsar Deputy Commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sudan, too, was transferred on April 2 and reassigned as the DC of Amritsar. Sudan was replaced by Amritsar DC,Gurpreet Singh Khaira.

Lachhman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “While a few farmers have got compensation for their damaged crops, the farm labourers haven’t got a single penny. The previous Congress government had announced that 10% of the total compensation amount will be earmarked for farm labourers, who couldn’t do cotton picking. This topic too will be discussed at the meeting with the Chief Minister.”

Incidentally, the new Muktsar DC had called the protesting union members for a meeting. But they refused to budge and said that they will only talk with the CM. ” We want all deserving cotton farmers to get compensation as they shouldn’t suffer because of the wrong gridwari done under the tenure of the previous government,” said Kokrikalan.