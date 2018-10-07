Lambi constituency prepared for Amarinder rally

At the rally venue in Killianwali of Lambi in Muktsar. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) At the rally venue in Killianwali of Lambi in Muktsar. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THE STAGE is set for Congress’s first mega rally after the Vidhan Sabha polls at Lambi- constituency from where CM Captain Amarinder had lost to SAD Patron Parkash Singh Badal. Amarinder will be coming to Lambi for the first time after Vidhan Sabha polls. Congress had planned this rally soon after SAD’s anti-repression rally held at Faridkot on September 17. However, PPCC President Sunil Jakhar said the issues raised would be many and not just a reply to SAD on the desecration issue.

Jakhar said, “We are expecting nearly two lakh people in this rally which is being held in Killianwali Mandi in Lambi constituency of Muktsar district. No doubt we will be speaking about sacrilege done by Akalis and will be exposing them before masses, however at the same time there are many other issues other than sacrilege and they too will be highlighted. “Congress workers told that Killianwali is the place where poll violence happened and Congress candidate’s brother was beaten up by SAD workers in presence of SAD President Sukhbir Badal. FIR was lodged against him and 100 others after the incident. Congress’s district President Gurmeet Khudian had also stated after the incident that Congress workers of Lambi had been fighting a lone battle even after the party was in power. “Hence Killianwali has been chosen to give a message to Akalis,” said a Congress worker.

Jakhar meanwhile stated,” it is a rally to thank our party workers who worked hard in panchayat samiti and Zila parishad polls and also to expose BJP’s claims as few km away PM Narendra Modi had announced about MSP hike and doubling income of farmers, while cotton is being sold at below MSP in mandis.” He added,” CM will also be explaining about the works done by party in the past and the future plans of the party. When asked about statements of rival parties as what is the need of a party in power to do rallies he said,” we are a political party and hence we are also supposed to reach out to masses to expose others and to tell our achievements. “

Capt Sandeep Singh, media adviser to CM who is camping in Lambi, said, “The response is huge from areas around, and hence we have laid mattresses for spectators so that all of them could be accommodated in the given venue.”

Jakhar talking about protests against Badals said, “I feel sorry for Badal senior as in this age, he has to come out of the house and visit village to village to garner support, all due to the deeds of his son Sukhbir Singh Badal. “Meanwhile it needs to be mentioned that Jakhar had stated that after Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report, it will be difficult for Akalis to enter villages, and reacting to this statement SAD had planned rallies starting from Abohar , Faridkot and now to Patiala .

Bargari march

Rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s group is focusing on Bargari march where Khaira’s supporters will be marching from Kotkapura to Bargari demanding punishment for sacrilege culprits and also get Ranjit Singh Commission report implemented.

Sukhpal Khaira also held meetings in different parts of Malwa to gather strength for this march. Bains brothers of Lok Insaaf Party are also supporting the march.

