Lakhimpur-like incident, in Punjab: farmers; SAD says its vehicle attacked

It was farmers versus the Akali Dal as former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal visited Ferozepur on Wednesday. While the SAD accused farmers of attacking a party SUV, a purported video of the incident showed two protesters sitting on the bonnet of a vehicle in the convoy as it sped away. One of them reportedly fell off the vehicle and fractured his ribs.

Another purported video showed protesters attacking an SUV with wooden sticks. Farmers alleged that Akali workers also fired a few rounds in the air.

“This was another Lakhimpur-like incident where SAD goons tried to run over farmers… our workers got injured. All we wanted was to ask questions to Harsimrat,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda).

“Even as we were denied permission to ask questions to Harsimrat, Youth Akali Dal workers thrashed 2-3 farmers. Protesting against this, we sat on dharna. Harsimrat’s vehicle had already left the spot. We stopped the vehicle carrying former SAD MLA Joginder Jindu. When two of us sat on the bonnet of the vehicle to stop them from leaving, they started driving away,” said farmer leader Harnek Singh Mehma.



“We have come to know about an incident in which a vehicle of Akalis kept moving while a few protesters were sitting on the bonnet and also allegations of firing. The Akalis have complained about an attack on their vehicle. We are investigating the case,” said Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans.

Meanwhile, Harsimrat alleged that “Congress goons” posed as farmers and attacked and fired at senior SAD leaders.