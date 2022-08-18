Farmers from Punjab travel to Kheri for three-day protest

August 18, 2022 11:29:56 am
Hundreds of farmers from Punjab have travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, as part of Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s 72-hour-long protest at the site where four farmers and a journalist were run over by a vehicle on October 3. The protest will start on August 18.
Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan and one of the members of SKM’s coordination committee said, “Over 2,000 farmers from our union went towards Lakhimpur Kheri in buses…one bus was accompanied by a jeep or car for safety. All the unions started from different locations in Punjab but we all gathered at Kundli border in the outskirts of Delhi so as to go together.”
On Wednesday morning, several groups left for Lakhimpur Kheri from railway stations of Barnala and Mansa among others. Members of BKU Dakaunda, Krantikari Kisan Union , Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Kadian etc were part of these groups.
Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda said, “Four farmers and a journalist were crushed to death on October 3 last year in which Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, was the culprit…however he was released on bail earlier..and later when SKM strongly fought the case till he was sent back to jail…it is sad that our farmers have also been lodged in jail who were demanding justice. Hence, protest is to seek justice for the arrested farmers and even for the families whose members were crushed to death.”
SKM has been demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet.
The protest will continue day and night, and farmer unions from across the country will be coming to the dharna, told Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union and member of the coordination committee of SKM.
