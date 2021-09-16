Lakha Sidhana invites Gurnam Chaduni for rally, backs his idea of farmers fighting polls

Few days after backing BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s view that farmers must enter politics, gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana has invited Chaduni to take part in his rally in Tarn Taran’s Amarkot on Thursday.

Sidhana, who was at Delhi borders this Sunday, said, “We are struggling to get farm laws repealed and if we have to go back to leaders like Captain Amarinder Singh and Badal family then what is the point of struggling so hard as all parties are the same. We need to get strength in Vidhan Sabha.”

He had added, “Our Amarkot rally is to strengthen the morcha and we will not be talking anything political in this rally. Later, we will have another Ekta rally at Kala Bakra in Jalandhar on September 19 again to strengthen the morcha.”

Sidhana was in Punjab on Wednesday ahead of his Tarn Taran rally.

He said, “I am with the andolan and I am not keen to jump into politics but I do support the idea of Chaduni that if we want to bring a change, we need to be part of the political system.”

He added that he had been visiting Punjab villages where many youngsters stated that farmer union leaders should send some responsible persons to take on mainstream political parties.

“We, the common people, need to get strength so that we are not cheated again and again. People are fed up of parties like SAD Congress and AAP. We have no hopes even from AAP as they too are behaving like others. We must field people from among our own.”

Sukh Randhawa, his supporter, said, “On September 16, Chaduni ji might also come at Halwara in Ludhiana district where we are struggling to get the Halwara airport’s name as Kartar Singh Sarabha Airport as freedom fighter Sarabha’s village is nearby. I along with other supporters had blackened the sign board of Halwara airport from where domestic flights for civilians are yet to be started and we have been booked by area police.”

Sidhana has taken a convoy of over 500 vehicles on Sunday towards Singhu border and he also addressed masses from the stage. He was one of the accused in Red Fort violence case. In Punjab, Lakha runs Malwa Sabhacharak Manch.

Sidhana hails from Sidhana village of Bathinda district. Though he had contested 2012 Vidhan Sabha polls on People’s Party of Punjab ticket (then Manpreet Badal’s party) from Rampura Phul constituency, but lost to SAD’s Sikander Singh Maluka.

He now claims, “Till the time andolan is going on, I will not jump into politics but I feel that like minded people should take the lead or else we will continually be exploited by all political parties.”