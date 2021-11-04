Labourer falls to death at Bathinda refinery, angry mob torches 6 vehicles

A mob torched six vehicles including two belonging to police amid anger over the death of a 22-year-old labourer, Abhishek, inside the Bathinda refinery Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the petrochemical section of the refinery, where construction work is being done by one NCC construction agency. Two labourers working at a height fell, after which both were taken to a nearby hospital. Abhishek was declared dead while Jaskaran (25) is under treatment. Both are from Sirsa.

Soon after the incident, around 2,000 workers gathered and started protesting, alleging that there was a delay in handing over Abhishek’s body.

Sources said nearly 18,000 workers work in this section. Initially, a police team from Rampura arrived. Later, more personnel from Bathinda had to be sent to the spot as the situation got tense.

Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja told mediapersons that four private vehicles and two police vehicles had been torched by an angry mob, but the situation was brought under control by police. Police vehicles of Talwandi Sabo SHO and a police control room (PCR) vehicle were torched apart from four private vehicles parked within the refinery.

Sources said it took nearly two hours to control the situation. Later flag marches were taken out in and around the refinery. Security had been deployed inside and outside the refinery till the time of filing this report.