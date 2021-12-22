Krantikari Kisan Union will never enter politics, SKM was formed for bigger purpose: Darshan Pal

Asserting that his Krantikari Kisan Union (KKU) will never enter politics or contest Punjab polls, farmer leader Darshan Pal on Tuesday said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) was formed for a bigger purpose and hence its members should not do injustice to farmers by joining politics.

Speaking to the media at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, where the varsity staff and students had organised a programme at campus gurdwara to celebrate rollback of three farm laws, Darshan Pal, member of core committee SKM and president KKU, said, “I can take decision for my own union and today I am saying that KKU will not contest polls in Punjab or enter politics in any way. SKM was formed for a bigger purpose, to fight for the rights of farmers in every aspect and make their voice reach the government. It was not just about fighting against three laws but also other issues such as MSP, debt waiver etc. The bigger battles are still pending and I feel that farm unions should not waste their time and energy by indulging in smaller things such as politics and elections. We should take our fight for farmers’ right ahead and get bigger issues solved instead of fighting elections.”

Accompanying Darshan Pal, BKU (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, however, chose to keep mum when asked about taking a political plunge.

Darshan Pal said that though he cannot take decisions for other farm unions being SKM core committee member, he can always suggest that farm leaders should not do injustice to farmers by entering politics.

“It will be a complete injustice with farmers and those who supported our cause if SKM leaders enter politics. Every union has the right to make their own decisions but according to me, it won’t be the right step for SKM to plunge into politics. SKM has earned the trust of farmers across the country.

Farmers believe that not only the three laws, we as an organisation, will also fight for other demands and rights of the farmers. Moreover, SKM has suspended the protest, not ended it. So, if we have to continue the fight for our rights and take up the demands of the farmers then entering into politics will harm the protest and it will be injustice to farmers and all those who trusted us,” Darshan Pal said.

Thanking PAU faculty, Darshan Pal said that the varsity has always helped farmers with its expert guidance.