2 from Ludhiana killed, 2 hurt as car rams truck on KMP in Nuh

Two men from Ludhiana were killed while two more suffered injuries after their car rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Nuh on Tuesday morning, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6 am when four people were on their way from Ludhiana to Jaipur in an SUV for a vacation.

The complainant, Aakash Kapoor, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, said, “My cousins – Aniket and Vikram – a friend Shanky and I had left from Ludhiana for Jaipur for an excursion. We were going from Kundli border to KMP, and since we did not know the way, we headed towards Pachgaon in Manesar. When we reached near Kalwari, a canter which was driving at a high speed ahead of us, suddenly applied brakes without any indicator or giving a signal or using reflector lights. Our car rammed into the truck.”

The complainant said that the accused canter driver abandoned his vehicle and escaped from the spot after the collision.

Police said the complainant and his cousin Vikram suffered minor injuries. Two occupants of the car – Aniket Kakkar (23) and Shanky (32) – suffered critical injuries and were rushed to civil hospital in Nuh, where they were declared brought dead. Police said the victims had hotel related business.

Tauru police said they received information of an accident on KMP expressway and rushed to the spot.

“At the time of the incident, the visibility was low due to fog. On the complaint of one of the injured persons, a case has been registered. The canter has been seized. The accused canter driver managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest the driver,” said a police officer.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar Tauru police station, said police.