Kisan mazdoor committee lifts all dharnas in Punjab

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Sunday lifted all its dharnas from outside the offices of deputy commissioners in 15 districts of Punjab and also from 18 toll plazas in different locations of the state.

The dharnas outside the DC offices in the state were launched on November 26, while the protests at 18 toll plazas began on December 15. So, the protests of the farmers – under the banner of KMSC – outside the DC offices have been lifted after 51 days, while those at toll plazas have been lifted after a month.

It may be noted that on January 10 the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Punjab government claiming that the dharnas at the toll plazas were causing NHAI a daily loss of Rs 1.33 crore following the prevention of toll collection “illegally” by protesters in the state.

Sunday’s development came exactly five days after the NHAI moved the high court.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher while talking to The Indian Express said, “We have nothing to do with the high court case. We have lifted all the dharnas as we have to plan our next strategy. And that’s because the Centre and the state government are turning a blind eye to the demands of farmers. On January 26 this year, we will organise district-level protests to mark the incident on the Republic Day in 2021 wherein farmers were defamed and arrested by the Centre. In addition to this, on January 29, we will stage a two-hour rail roko from 1 pm to 3 pm at various locations across the state to press for our demands. But the dharna on Gurdaspur railway station won’t be lifted on that day as farmers in that area are protesting for a suitable compensation for their land which is coming under Bharatmala project – a centrally funded roads and highways development project – and also many farmers haven’t been paid yet pending payment for their sugarcane crop.”

It may be noted that KMSC had a few meetings in the past with the deputy commissioners of various districts such as Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, etc. It had a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in the first week of December.

“None of our meetings bore fruit. We have been protesting to seek minimum support price (MSP) for crops as a legal guarantee, to seek government’s stand on Zira liquor factory, to seek better compensation for farmers under the Bharatmala project, to seek pending payment of sugarcane farmers, etc. For toll plazas, we want that the government should reduce toll charges and shouldn’t charge road tax when a new vehicle is purchased. We have ensured that the toll companies don’t raise the toll charges in the name of so-called losses. The toll should not blow a hole in the consumers’ pocket. We will restart dharnas at toll sites again if the toll companies are found violating the rules.”