Kisan, livestock fair concludes at PAU, rain plays spoilsport

The Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Saturday. Even as the second day of the fair at both state universities in Ludhiana was washed away by heavy rainfall, heavy footfall was witnessed as the fair was held physically after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

During his address, PAU V-C Dr Satbir Singh Gosal appealed to the farmers to shun stubble burning and excessive use of urea which not only cripple soil health, but also pollute air and water. While advised them to use fertilisers judiciously, he said that social expenses need to be curtailed to boost income. He also encouraged the farmers to opt for custom hiring of agro-machinery that would help reduce farming expenses. Gosal stressed on the importance of post-harvest crop management and asked farmer to purchase fruit and vegetable kits, pulses etc. to promote healthy, organic kitchen gardening. He added that PR126 and DSR techniques should be adopted to save the water table.

Guest of Honour Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, director of CIPHET, Ludhiana, said that climate change is the biggest challenge for the agriculture sector, and production techniques need to be improved accordingly. He added that to manage paddy straw, farmers need to think proactively to maintain a balance between natural resources and food needs of humans. Dr Sukhpal Singh, chairman of Punjab state farmers commission, was the guest of honour on the second day of the livestock mela.

GADVASU V-C Dr Inderjeet Singh, in his address to the farmers, urged them to not burn stubble. “One can feed stubble to livestock in recommended quantities,” he said.

PAU releases book on agri-development

Celebrating its 60 years of splendid service to the Punjab’s and India’s agriculture, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has come up with a coffee table book on “Agricultural Development in Punjab: PAU’s Colossal Feat” which was released by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Kisan Mela.

The coffee table book took eight months for preparation. It highlights all the activities of Regional Research Stations, Fruit Research Stations, Vegetable Sub-Station, University Seed Farms, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farm Advisory Service Centres located across Punjab.