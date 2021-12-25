Centre, state govt probing Ludhiana blast jointly: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju Friday visited the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab a day after it was rocked by a bomb blast and said the Centre and the state government will work together to ensure strong action against culprits behind the blast.

Rijiju said that no politics should be played on such sensitive issues, adding that both the governments (Centre and state) have decided to work together to conduct an in-depth probe.

The minister visited the blast site and later met injured persons at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH). He also interacted with lawyers in the conference room of district courts complex and took their feedback.

The Union minister was briefed about the entire incident by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and other senior officers.

During his visit, Rijiju was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and National Commission for Scheduled Castes chief Vijay Sampla.

While addressing a press conference at Circuit House, Rijiju said that the Union government was taking the Ludhiana court blast case very seriously.

He said the main purpose of his visit was to assure the people of Ludhiana as well as Punjab that by launching a coordinated effort with the state government, this incident will be thoroughly probed. Rijiju said he also wanted to convey the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the victims of the explosion and the people of Punjab.

“I have spoken to the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over the phone today and assured fulsome support in investigations. He said that an in-depth and professional probe is underway and the perpetrators of this crime would be identified soon,” said Rijiju.

The minister said that he would not go into the technical details of the ongoing investigation, which is being carried out by all agencies, but assured that they would crack the case soon.

In reply to a question on some political leaders in Punjab speaking in different voices on the incident, he said, “It is unfortunate, we are responsible persons. We should speak responsibly.”

Politics on the issue should be the last resort, he added.

He also said the safety and security of the judiciary and judicial complexes was central government’s top priority. On this issue, the minister said, many review committees are already in place and he would also speak with the Chief Justice of India.

He also appreciated District & Sessions Judge Munish Singhal, who ensured that the court work was not disrupted even after the incident.