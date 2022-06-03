Kin want probe by central agencies, have written to Shah: Shekhawat

The family of slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala has written to the Centre seeking a probe by the central agencies into his brutal killing, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Thursday said while blaming the “sheer obsessive behaviour” of the ruling AAP in Punjab “to seek publicity” as the primary reason leading to the gory murder.

Shekhawat, who along with Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and party leader Sunil Jakhar visited Moosewala’s family at their native village Moosa in Mansa, said they have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe by central agencies.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Shekhawat slammed the AAP government in Punjab for the withdrawal of the security cover of over 400 people and then making public their names.

“This incident could have been avoided. The sheer obsessive behaviour of the AAP to seek publicity has led to this gory murder,” Shekhawat said, adding it was a gross failure on the part of the state government, which first withdrew the security cover and then later put up the details out in order to gain political advantage. By doing so, the government invited criminals to target the victims, he said.

A person is given security after proper assessment of threat perception, said Shekhawat demanding a replyfrom the government over the sudden withdrawal of security cover. “The AAP has created a fear psychosis in the state,” Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also met the family of Moosewala. It was for the first time since the brutal murder of the singer that any minister of the AAP government came to Mansa to meet the family.

“Today, I met the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. I assured his father that we would definitely bring out the truth and that no one would be spared. This is an extremely sombre and critical hour for the family, and we are all standing with them in this hour of grief,” said Cheema.

Later in the day the ruling party announced those involved in the gory murder will be arrested soon. The party also accused the opposition outfits of playing “dirty politics” over the singer’s death.

The AAP government has been under fire over the pruning of security cover of 424 people and then allegedly making the list of protectees public.

Several other political leaders, including Shiromani Aakli Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal visited the residence of Moosewala during the day.

Badal asked the state government to give justice to the family of the singer. Harsimrat, in a tweet, said, “Speechless anguish that only silence can express. With Sidhu Moosewala’s mother.”

Earlier, senior BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had visited the singer’s family on Wednesday and recalled how Moosewala had contributed to farmers’ agitation against the now recalled agri laws. Harmeet Singh Kadian, president BKU (Kadian) met Moosewala’s parents on Thursday. “We cannot forget his contribution to Kisan Aandolan…It is a great loss not only for Moosewala’s parents but for the whole of Punjab,” Kadian said.

Farmer unions

