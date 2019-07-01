Kin of killed inmate in Ludhiana jail: will move HC if cops not booked in case

The family members of a 21-year-old undertrial, who was killed in police firing during clashes that broke out in Ludhiana Central Jail, refused to perform his cremation on Sunday too.

Harjinder Singh, father of Baba Ajit Singh, said that they have been called for a meeting with Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Monday and if police fail to register an FIR against the police officers who opened fire at his son, they will be filing a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“We will not cremate the body till an FIR not is registered against policeman who opened fire at my son for no reason. We are meeting DCP on Monday who has called for meeting. If he fails to get FIR registered, we will be moving Chandigarh to file petition in High Court,” he said. The body is lying at mortuary of Civil Hospital and autopsy was done without family’s consent on Friday.

Ajit’s mother Meera Rani had, in a written complaint to the Ludhiana police commissioner, submitted that she saw her son being shot dead by DSP Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal inside jail. The allegation was categorically denied by the DSP and jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai saying that there is no record of her visiting the jail on June 27 and she had last visited on April 22 to meet his son. The DSP said that lower rank policemen were firing in air to control the situation and that he did not fire a single shot.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Assembly speaker and SAD (Taksali) leader Bir Devinder Singh asked why inmate Sunny Sood (31), whose death triggered the clash, was referred to Rajindra Hospital Patiala from Civil Hospital despite Ludhiana city having better hospitals.

“Why was he not taken to super speciality hospitals like DMCH and CMCH in Ludhiana itself? Why was he taken to Patiala? Other hospitals refer patients to DMCH and CMCH because they are much better hospitals with all facilities. It was done maybe because it was easy to manage everything for jail administration by referring the inmate to government hospital. It wasn’t possible to do so in private hospitals. And if his condition was so serious then why wasn’t he taken to PGIMER,” he questioned.

Jail superintendent Boparai said, “It was the decision of doctors at Civil Hospital Ludhiana to refer him to Patiala. He had consumed something poisonous and we had rushed him to jail hospital which referred him to civil hospital.” Sood, who was undergoing a trial in a drug case, died at Rajindra Hospital Patiala on last Wednesday.

Eight mobile phones recovered

Inmates went live on Facebook during the clash on June 27. Eight mobile phones were recovered during a massive search operation conducted in jail barracks with 400 policemen from Ludhiana police Saturday. An FIR is being registered separately at division number 7 police station under section 52a (1) of the Prisons Act in connection with this.