Sunday, August 07, 2022

Kin of 41 farmers who died in kisan stir get compensation

More than 700 farmers had died during the kisan agitation at Delhi borders last year, but their families had not been compensated till date.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 8, 2022 4:28:13 am
Dallewal said that SKM non-political leaders had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 2.(Representative- File)

Forty-one families of farmers of Bathinda and Faridkot who died during the kisan agitation at Delhi borders last year were given compensation cheques in Faridkot on Sunday.

This was informed by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, senior leader of non-political Sanyukt kisan Morcha (SKM), who is also
the state president of BKU Ekta Sidhupur. This outfit of SKM was formed on July 10 after few farmer unions had a difference of opinion with SKM over a few issues.

Besides a job, the then Congress government in Punjab had promised Rs 5 lakh compensation per family.

Dallewal said that SKM non-political leaders had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 2.
“In the meeting we reminded the government about the compensation and job. The government accepted our demands and assured us to give the financial assistance to all the affected families by September 5. As a part of this assurance, the compensation amount was released by the government to 20 families of Faridkot district and 21 families of Bathinda district on Sunday,” he said.

The government has assured to quash cases registered against farmers for stubble burning or for staging agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, he added. Dallewal said that a review meeting has been scheduled with the government on September 7.

The preparations for the Delhi protest on August 22 are going on and a flag march was carried out in Sadiq village of Faridkot district on Sunday, a farmer leader said. Village-to-village-level meetings are being held for the August 22 dharna for pending demands of farmers. A big conference will also be held at Dana Mandi Sadiq on August 13 in the run-up to the Delhi dharna.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:28:13 am

