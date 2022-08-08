Kin of 41 farmers who died in kisan stir get compensation

August 8, 2022 4:28:13 am
Forty-one families of farmers of Bathinda and Faridkot who died during the kisan agitation at Delhi borders last year were given compensation cheques in Faridkot on Sunday.
This was informed by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, senior leader of non-political Sanyukt kisan Morcha (SKM), who is also
the state president of BKU Ekta Sidhupur. This outfit of SKM was formed on July 10 after few farmer unions had a difference of opinion with SKM over a few issues.
More than 700 farmers had died during the kisan agitation at Delhi borders last year, but their families had not been compensated till date.
Besides a job, the then Congress government in Punjab had promised Rs 5 lakh compensation per family.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dallewal said that SKM non-political leaders had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 2.
“In the meeting we reminded the government about the compensation and job. The government accepted our demands and assured us to give the financial assistance to all the affected families by September 5. As a part of this assurance, the compensation amount was released by the government to 20 families of Faridkot district and 21 families of Bathinda district on Sunday,” he said.
The government has assured to quash cases registered against farmers for stubble burning or for staging agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, he added. Dallewal said that a review meeting has been scheduled with the government on September 7.
The preparations for the Delhi protest on August 22 are going on and a flag march was carried out in Sadiq village of Faridkot district on Sunday, a farmer leader said. Village-to-village-level meetings are being held for the August 22 dharna for pending demands of farmers. A big conference will also be held at Dana Mandi Sadiq on August 13 in the run-up to the Delhi dharna.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
PSPCL launches helpline for its pensioners
NITI Aayog governing council meeting: All states had Covid fight role, federal structure is a model for world, says Modi
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Protest rally in Sangrur: Teachers demand revocation of 2015 emolument notification
Anju Bobby George at Idea Exchange: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago but now there’s support
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exemptions
In Punjab, Raghav Chadha seeks suggestions to be raised in House
Amid shortfall, Haryana Police asks govt to rethink plan to convert ex-cadre posts of DGP to ADGP
Welcome, Vice President
Withdraw Electricity Bill, consult all stakeholders: SAD to PM
‘Misuse of power by office-bearers’: Govt supersedes Wankaner municipality