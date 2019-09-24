Kin cremate victim’s body after admin meets demands

NEARLY 60 hours after 24-year-old Sunny Singh died after being hit by a stray cattle, his body was cremated in Jawaharke village of Mansa. The administration gave compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family apart from assurance of a government job to Sunny’s wife, Veerpal Kaur.

Sunny had died on September 20 in a road accident after his motorbike was hit by a stray cattle. The Akali Dal had announced Rs 1 lakh compensation during a protest that attended by SAD leader Jagmeet Singh Brar.

On Sunday, the family has refused to accept Rs 2 lakh compensation being offered by the government, and refused to cremate the body.

Yet another meeting happened with DC, Mansa, Apneet Kaur on Monday in which the family agreed to end its protest and accept Rs 4 lakh compensation. Also, Veerpal Kaur will be given a Class IV job in DC office. A village-level committee of 11 members from village Jawaharke, led by Sarpanch Tirlochan Singh, had met the DC. This is first such incident in Punjab in which compensation has been given to family apart from assurance of government job where death happened due to stray cattle.

In Mansa since mid-August, this was the sixth such death, but compensation was given only in case of Sunny Singh as their family had protested.

A separate dharna is underway in Mansa by Stray Cattle Control Sangrash Committee since September 13.

Gurlabh Singh, member of the committee, said,”We helped in getting justice for Sunny Singh’s family as we sat with the family at Jawaharke village and demanded compensation for them. We will be visiting other parts of the state as well, to help people get justice as we want to bring a solution to this problem. Our dharna in Mansa town will continue till the time last cattle is not picked up.”

Committee members met Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijayinder Singla at Sangrur on Monday.

In a related development, Mansa DC also held a meeting with Chief Secretary, Punjab, on the issue.