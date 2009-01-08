Kiln owners make a case for brick rate hike

The Brick Kiln Owners Association today urged the deputy commissioner to increase the rates of bricks from existing Rs 2,050 per 1000 to at least Rs 2400 per 1000 for the village panchayats.

The members said that in other cities,the rates are in the range of Rs 2300-2500 per 1000 but Ludhiana DC has fixed low rates and due to hike in coal prices they are not able to meet the expenses.

The members also threatened that they will stop supplying bricks to the village panchayats if the rates were not increased.

Darshan Singh Jawanda president,Sarabjit Singh,general secretary,and many other members were present in this meeting.

