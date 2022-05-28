Khanna: Woman, her two children die in freak accident

A woman and her twins (a son and a daughter) died in a freak road accident on national highway in Khanna, Friday, while her husband and mother-in-law were admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Police said that the family was returning from Fatehgarh Sahib in a Chevrolet Cruze vehicle and when they reached near Pristine Mall, Khanna, a container mounted truck overturned on their vehicle and crushed it.

The deceased were identified as Navpreet Kaur, 30, of village Nasrali and her twin children- son Simrat Singh, 10, and daughter Seerat Kaur, 10. Her husband Gurinder Singh, 35, and mother-in-law Kamaljit Kaur, 60 suffered serious injuries. Due to the accident, traffic remained disrupted for at least three hours on the National Highway. Khanna police diverted the routes but commuters had a harrowing time.

.

After the mishap, police and rescue teams struggled for hours to remove the container and rescue the people stuck in the car. Cranes were called in to remove the container. By the time rescue teams located the bodies, Navpreet Kaur and two children had already died.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO Sadar Khanna police station, said that an FIR was being registered against the unidentified driver of the container mounted truck who fled from the spot after the incident.