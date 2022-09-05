Khanna: Posing as I-T sleuths, four rob farmer of Rs 25 lakh

Posing as Income Tax officials, a gang of four masked men allegedly barged into the house of a farmer at Rohno Khurd village, Khanna, and fled with Rs 25 lakh, in the wee hours on Sunday. The accused also carried weapons and allegedly held the family captive in a room and seized their mobile phones.

Sajjan Singh, owner of the house, said that four men barged into his house around 5 am on Sunday. “They said they have information that we have hidden black money, locked us in a room and snatched our mobile phones,” said Sajjan.

“They ransacked rooms and robbed Rs 25 lakh kept in a steel trunk. They remained in the house for half an hour and ran after locking the door from outside. After they left, I called my nephew Santokh Singh, from a phone I had not handed over to them,” he added.

The vehicle used by the accused has been captured in the CCTVs installed outside the house. Sajjan added that he had sold a piece of land a few days ago. He had kept the cash in the house to pay for a land deal. His daughter-in-law had filed a complaint against them, following which the land deal had been delayed.

Khanna DSP William Jeji and Sub-Inspector Nachhattar Singh reached the spot and initiated a probe. DSP Jeji said a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car was used by the accused, which they are trying to trace. It is suspected that the accused were aware about the cash kept in the house, which may suggest the involvement of an acquaintance. An FIR was registered in the incident at Khanna Sadar police station.