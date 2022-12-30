7 Haryana students injured as trucks rams into their bus on way to Golden Temple

At least seven students from Haryana’s Ambala were injured after a truck crashed into a bus ferrying 40 students to Amritsar’s Golden Temple, at Khanna on Thursday. Punjab Police said a major tragedy was averted as a gas cylinder kept in the bus did not explode despite the collision.

Officials said the bus was stationary at the time of the accident as one of its tyres got punctured. The students were sitting inside the bus.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO, Khanna City-2 police station, said the tyre of the bus got punctured on the national highway around 3.30 am. The students were sleeping when the speeding truck rammed into the bus from behind.

The truck driver fled the spot soon after. “Around seven students have suffered minor injuries in the incident and one of them has suffered a fracture in his leg,” the SHO said.

A case under section 337, 427, 279, 338 of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver.