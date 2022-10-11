Khanna: Man dies while ‘performing stunts’ on moving train

A man died after his head hit the pole while allegedly performing stunts in a moving train near Chawa of Khanna in Ludhiana district.

The incident was captured in the 17-second video following which the Government Railway police (GRP) was trying to identify the deceased.

None has come to identify the body. The video of the man went viral on various social networking sites in which he was seen performing stunts while hanging out of the door of the train coach and falling on the tracks after being hit by a police.

ASI Kulwant Singh of GRP Chawa said that they received information from the station superintendent that a man had died after falling off from the moving Malwa Express near Samrala over a bridge near Chawa Railway station on October 6. They reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

“No Mobile phone or any other documents found from the clothes of the deceased. While they were investigating to identify the deceased, a video went viral on social networking sites in which the man was seen performing stunts on the moving train,”said the ASI.

The ASI further added that the deceased appeared to be in his early 30s. They suspect that the passenger who was recording the video was known to the deceased, as the man performing the stunt had died, the man who was recording the video has not talked to anyone to avoid action.

The police inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in the matter.