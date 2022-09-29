scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Khanna: Their mother in jail, man arrested for raping his two minor daughters

The incident came to light after a woman residing in their neighbour saw the man sexually assaulting his elder daughter following which she spoke to the girl.

According to the police, the accused has raped his daughters multiple times in past two months.

The Khanna police arrested a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, aged 15 and 10.

According to the police, the accused has raped his daughters multiple times in past two months.

The incident came to light after a woman residing in their neighbour saw the man sexually assaulting his elder daughter following which she spoke to the girl.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused on the basis of the statement of the neighbour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...

According to the complainant, the accused was residing in the quarter, opposite to hers, with his family on rent.

“The accused’s wife was arrested by the police in a theft case and is currently lodged in Ludhiana jail. So, the accused was residing here with his two daughters aged 15 and 10 and a son who is 6-year old,” she said.

“On September 4, when I was on the terrace at around 7.30pm, I saw from the skylight that the accused was raping his elder daughter who was crying in pain and was also resisting. I again the saw the accused raping her daughter on the night of September 5,” she said while adding that the accused used to threaten her daughter to keep mum.

Advertisement

“However, when I tried to talk with the victim, she narrated the entire incident and said that her father has raped her multiple times. In the meantime, the younger daughter also revealed that the accused had raped her also,” said complainant.

Inspector Rajparminder Kaur said that the children were residing with their father alone for past two months.

The accused has been arrested and an FIR against him was registered under the sections 376, 506 of IPC and 3, 4, 6 of POCSO Act at Khanna City-2 police station.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:51:48 am
Next Story

Malaika Arora practices this move every day to ‘burn calories, increase lower body strength’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement