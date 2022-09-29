Khanna: Their mother in jail, man arrested for raping his two minor daughters

The Khanna police arrested a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, aged 15 and 10.

According to the police, the accused has raped his daughters multiple times in past two months.

The incident came to light after a woman residing in their neighbour saw the man sexually assaulting his elder daughter following which she spoke to the girl.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused on the basis of the statement of the neighbour.

According to the complainant, the accused was residing in the quarter, opposite to hers, with his family on rent.

“The accused’s wife was arrested by the police in a theft case and is currently lodged in Ludhiana jail. So, the accused was residing here with his two daughters aged 15 and 10 and a son who is 6-year old,” she said.

“On September 4, when I was on the terrace at around 7.30pm, I saw from the skylight that the accused was raping his elder daughter who was crying in pain and was also resisting. I again the saw the accused raping her daughter on the night of September 5,” she said while adding that the accused used to threaten her daughter to keep mum.

“However, when I tried to talk with the victim, she narrated the entire incident and said that her father has raped her multiple times. In the meantime, the younger daughter also revealed that the accused had raped her also,” said complainant.

Inspector Rajparminder Kaur said that the children were residing with their father alone for past two months.

The accused has been arrested and an FIR against him was registered under the sections 376, 506 of IPC and 3, 4, 6 of POCSO Act at Khanna City-2 police station.